RRHA working with Richmond Police to end violence in the city’s 6 courts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The new Richmond Redevelopment Housing Authority CEO is prioritizing the safety of city court residents after recent shootings.

Damon Duncan was appointed CEO back in March. Since then he has been working closely with staff, touring and visiting the courts and meeting with residents.

In an effort to reduce crime, Duncan told 8News he plans to work with police to keep residents safe.

“We want to build for future generations,” Duncan said. “And build communities that are responsible.”

The RRHA recently received a $300,000 grant. The housing authority plans to use some of the funds to install additional security cameras this summer.

“Currently have cameras and there are a lot of blind spots in spots associated with those cameras,” Duncan said. “Provide cameras that officers have direct access to.”

After residents expressed their dislike of police cruisers driving through the courts, Duncan is working with RPD to start a new initiative.

Duncan said police foot patrols, bicycle patrols, and even some undercover detective work will begin in the courts.

In an effort to talk with residents directly about the issues they are facing in the courts, Duncan is starting a new program called ‘Walk with the CEO.’

Duncan urges city leaders to join him on these walks that will be taking place throughout the six courts.

“Walking the properties with the Richmond Police Department, members of staff. Meeting with the residents. The Mayor will join us on a couple of the walks,” Duncan said. “We just want to be out on the properties and meet as many residents as possible and answer questions.”

The first walk will take place at Creighton Court Thursday, June 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.