HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Have you seen these chickens?

A pair of runaway hens were spotted inside a parking garage at Richmond International Airport on Thursday, Dec. 7. Presumably, they were trying to leave the country.

A photo sent in by an 8News employee’s mom shows one of the chickens attempting to allegedly commandeer a vehicle as part of the escape. We can’t confirm the chicken’s intentions, but one can only assume that it was up to no good.

Photo by Angie Thrasher/8News mom

“It’s true. Two chickens were spotted in the South Garage,” said a spokesperson for the airport early Friday morning. “No cluckdates, but I know we were trying to capture and remove them yesterday.”