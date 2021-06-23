Runaway Powhatan teen in need of medication still missing a week later, last reported in Blackstone

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl who ran away from home last week.

According to the sheriff’s office, Joni Bradley left home on June 15 and is in need of medication.

She left home on Avatar Court last week and most recently was reported to be in Blackstone on June 16.

Bradley is described as 5-feet 1-inch tall and weighs around 105 pounds. It is possible that her hair is pink.

The sheriff’s office suspects she may be receiving help from “unknown persons.”

Anyone with information about where she could be is asked to call the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 598-5656.