Sports Backers marathon runner injured in hit-and-run near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating after a runner was the victim of a hit-and-run Saturday morning.

Richmond Police responded to a personal injury call at 8:43 a.m. in the area of West Broad and Harrison streets.

The victim suffered several cuts and bruises and maybe so broken bones, police said. They were transported to MCV Medical Center for treatment.

Police said they do not have surveillance footage or a suspect description at the moment.

Sports Backers addressed the hit-and-run incident in a Facebook post late Saturday evening.

“Around 8:43 a.m. this morning, a participant on the Sports Backers Marathon Training Team was struck by a vehicle during a training run at the intersection of West Broad Street and Harrison Street in Richmond. The participant is currently undergoing treatment for her injuries and our thoughts and prayers are with her at this time.” Sports Backer’s Facebook post

Police are searching for the driver and say the vehicle may be a small black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

