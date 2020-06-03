RVA businesses can pick up PPE tool kits today

Forward RVA

Forward RVA will be giving our free PPE kits. (Photo: Forward RVA website)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ‘Forward RVA‘ is offering free starter kits to Richmond-area businesses in need. Businesses can pick up tool kits of personal protective equipment Wednesday afternoon.

The PPE kits include, face masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, decals and signs indicating compliance with safety recommendations and safety information.

The kits will be distributed from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following pick up locations.

  • Retail Merchants Association 5101 Monument Avenue, Richmond
  • Richmond Convention Center (Visitors Center Entrance) 405 N. 3rd Street, Richmond
    (Free parking available in the curb cutout below the Gift Shop and Visitor Information banners)
  • Virginia Restaurant Lodging & Travel Association 5101 Monument Avenue, Richmond
  • Central Virginia African American Chamber of Commerce Paragon 2 Building (Glenside & Broad), 6802 Paragon Place, Henrico
  • Chesterfield Chamber 301 Southlake Boulevard, Chesterfield
  • Powhatan Chamber 3860 Old Buckingham Rd., Powhatan
  • Powhatan County Administration (Economic Development) 3834 Old Buckingham Rd., Powhatan

No registration is required. Kits will be distributed at a first-come first-serve basis.

