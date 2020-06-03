RVA businesses can pick up PPE tool kits today

Forward RVA will be giving our free PPE kits. (Photo: Forward RVA website)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ‘Forward RVA‘ is offering free starter kits to Richmond-area businesses in need. Businesses can pick up tool kits of personal protective equipment Wednesday afternoon.

The PPE kits include, face masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, decals and signs indicating compliance with safety recommendations and safety information.

The kits will be distributed from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following pick up locations.

Retail Merchants Association 5101 Monument Avenue, Richmond

5101 Monument Avenue, Richmond Richmond Convention Center (Visitors Center Entrance) 405 N. 3rd Street, Richmond

(Free parking available in the curb cutout below the Gift Shop and Visitor Information banners)

405 N. 3rd Street, Richmond (Free parking available in the curb cutout below the Gift Shop and Visitor Information banners) Virginia Restaurant Lodging & Travel Association 5101 Monument Avenue, Richmond

5101 Monument Avenue, Richmond Central Virginia African American Chamber of Commerce Paragon 2 Building (Glenside & Broad), 6802 Paragon Place, Henrico

Paragon 2 Building (Glenside & Broad), 6802 Paragon Place, Henrico Chesterfield Chamber 301 Southlake Boulevard, Chesterfield

301 Southlake Boulevard, Chesterfield Powhatan Chambe r 3860 Old Buckingham Rd., Powhatan

r 3860 Old Buckingham Rd., Powhatan Powhatan County Administration (Economic Development) 3834 Old Buckingham Rd., Powhatan

No registration is required. Kits will be distributed at a first-come first-serve basis.