RVA groups come together to produce personal protective equipment for local hospitals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Build Forward Foundation and RVA Makers are joining forces to produce personal protection equipment for area hospitals fighting the coronavirus outbreak.

“Makers are all about finding creative solutions to problems,” said Seth Estep, director of Build, RVA. “I’m thrilled that our equipment and expertise can be useful in this challenging time.”

The groups are producing plastic infection control face shields for hospital workers to using laser cutting machines. They are producing 88 face shields which will be distributed to Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital.

However, Build RVA said they are able to make more face shields and other products to meet the needs of more area hospitals. To request assistance or donate to support the purchasing of materials for use in this PPE project click here.

