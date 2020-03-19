1  of  2
RVA restaurants finding ways to get food to people during virus concerns

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After originally shutting their doors, some local restaurants are choosing to open back up for carryout and delivery during the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses are making hard decisions about how to adapt to survive. Some of the Richmond Restaurant Group locations are navigating a new normal. It’s been a roller coaster of a week for Seth Wubbels.

“It is scary because Monday for me I had a staff of 50-60 employees and Tuesday I didn’t have a staff anymore,” Wubbels, the general manager of The Daily Kitchen and Bar in Short Pump.

Wubbels said he’s just grateful to be back open. The Daily is one of four restaurants in the Richmond Restaurant Group open for carryout only.

“We’re still in the learning process of being a takeout only business seeing how viable that is and seeing if people come out to support,” Wubbels told 8News.

The other spots include The Daily in Carytown, Barrio Taqueuria and Tequila in Richmond’s Fan District and the Hill Cafe in Church Hill. Some of the restaurants also offer delivery.

It’s only day two but already, they are seeing positives. The Daily does have a limited menu, based off of the supplies they can get and to run more efficiently.

“Some of the folks who did come in yesterday and did takeout were incredibly generous. we had one tip that was like $30 on a $30 dollar bill,” Wubbels said. “Just to hopefully cut our expenses and make that most we can off of doing a lot less than we usually would.”

In an uncertain time, seeing the positives is keeping the community moving forward.

“Scary a lot of people not having a job but positive seeing restaurants and groups and just everyone try to band together to just do what we can do,” Wubbels told 8News.

The restaurants in the group are adding gratuity to take-out orders. They say the money will go into a fund for workers who are out of a job due to the pandemic.

