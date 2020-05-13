The RVA Small Business Relief Fund is now accepting applications

The RVA Small Business Relief Fund is accepting applications from May 13 through May 19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ChamberRVA is accepting applications for the RVA Small Business Relief Fund from local businesses impacted by the coronavirus.

ChamberRVA collaborated with Facebook to create the fund and Facebook donated $250,000 of seed funding, according to a press release from the Chamber.

The grants will provide immediate financial relief to some of the Richmond area’s small businesses that are waiting on aid from the state and federal governments. This money will help businesses pay rent, employee salaries and operating costs.

The group will give out 100 grants of up to $2,500. Business owners do not need to be a ChamberRVA member to apply, but do need to meet the following criteria:

Their business needs to be based in

Ashland, Charles City, Chesterfield, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, New Kent, Powhatan or Richmond, and have been operating at least one year.

Employ between 2-25 full-time equivalent employees.

Have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.

Demonstrate they need money to support their payroll, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar operational expenses.

Show they are focused on reopening as COVID-19 guidance and restrictions change.

Application submissions will end at 5 p.m. on May 19. You can only submit an application online at ChamberRVA’s website.

LATEST HEADLINES: