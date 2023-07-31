RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Thursday, July 27, Ryann Daniels was sentenced to 25 years in prison after crashing his car into an SUV and killing two people on Thanksgiving Day in 2020.

On Monday, May 22, Daniels pled guilty to being high on heroin while he drove a pickup truck nearly twice the speed limit and did not bake while he ran a red light and crashed into an SUV that was carrying two people, according to Richmond Police.

The crash killed 58-year-old Kevin Hancock and 52-year-old Karen Murphy, who were inside the SUV at the time of the crash. Eddie Hancock, Kevin Hancock’s brother, was also seriously injured in the crash. The impact occurred on Brookland Park Boulevard in the Ginter Park Terrace area and smashed into two cars, causing a chain reaction crash on Chamberlayne Avenue involving six vehicles.

