Safe to inhale? Richmond air quality deemed moderate after west coast wildfires bring hazy skies

Wildland firefighters watch and take video with their cellphones as a plane drops fire retardant on Harlow Ridge above the Lick Creek Fire, southwest of Asotin, Wash., Monday, July 12, 2021. The fire, which started last Wednesday, has now burned over 50,000 acres of land between Asotin County and Garfield County in southeast Washington state. (Pete Caster/Lewiston Tribune via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The sky has cleared after a thick haze blanketed the greater Richmond area on Wednesday as the result of West Coast wildfires. But is the air safe to inhale?

According to Devin Jefferson with the Science Museum of Virginia, regardless of whether haze is visible, there can be particulate matter and pollution in the air that can impact breathing. That’s why the museum issued a Code Orange on Wednesday, advising local residents to keep outdoor activities short and less strenuous in the afternoon and evening hours as the amounts of particulate matter, ozone and pollen rose above a certain threshold.

“Groups that are particularly sensitive to the high levels of particulate matter are advised to limit their outdoor activity,” Jefferson said. “I have asthma, so I had to be mindful to limit how much time I spent outside. People like pregnant women, the elderly, the very young are also people that fall into those categories. People that work outside a lot should be mindful of those things, as well.”

Generally, Jefferson said data shows that Richmond’s air quality is good. But as wildfires burn thousands of miles away, the environmental impacts are affecting those in the Commonwealth.

“The reasons that we are seeing the affects of those wildfires from the west coast is because as that particulate matter, as the smoke and haze from the fire goes into the sky, goes into the air, there are airstreams that are constantly bringing air all across the country in various directions. So that’s happening already,” Jefferson said. “That smoke gets high enough into that air stream, has been able to make its way all across the country, and because of the combination of the Virginia heat and humidity, the weather was just right for that particulate matter to settle over in this area of the country.”

A thick haze blanketed the greater Richmond area on Wednesday, shown here just outside of 8News in Chesterfield County. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

Although the haze was not nearly as visible in the greater Richmond area on Thursday as it was on Wednesday, sensors at the Science Museum of Virginia showed the air quality in the orange zone. Jefferson said that Richmond is usually in the green zone.

“Richmond’s air quality is really good and it has been getting better over the years,” Jefferson said. “But we do have one-off events like wildfires that bring an additional level of particulate matter that does affect us directly.”

According to the U.S. Air Quality Index’s AirNow map, the air near Richmond is moderate quality, as of 4 p.m. Thursday, and is expected to stay that way at least through the rest of the evening. Smoke sensitive individuals may want to take precautions.

StormTracker8 Chief Meteorologist John Bernier said that smoke plumes are still building up out west from the wildfires.

“Upper level winds are going to be spinning out of the northwest. But it’s going to force the smoke, because of the winds down near the surface to stay west of us for the next few days,” Bernier said. “I think through, at least, the weekend, we’re probably in real good shape here across Central Virginia. But that’s not to say that next week this could reload and come back toward us.”

Funded by the Institute of the Museum and Library Services, the Science Museum of Virginia launched RVAir, a project working with community collaborators to help measure air quality throughout Richmond. Thursday afternoon, Jefferson was using one of the mobile sensors to measure the air quality in the backyard of the museum, which tracked consistently moderate air quality at that moment.

The mobile sensors, which look like a ghost emoji, measure the levels of particulate matter in the air, which can be anything that’s suspended in the air and can be inhaled, potentially impacting breathing quality. The sensors feed back data to a real-time chart, which graphs the levels of particulate matter in the air and gives a threshold designation, such as yellow or orange.

“The data from the RVAir program is pretty important because, number one, it’s collected by the community members,” Jefferson said. “It can help inform decisions like when Code Oranges are issued. It can also inform people’s long-term plans for health and planning — for example, what areas of Richmond may be more or less susceptible to those Code Orange days.”

According to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the greater Richmond region experienced zero unhealthy ozone air quality days in 2019 for the first time since monitoring began in the 1970s. However, the National Asthma and Allergy Foundation consistently ranks Richmond as the 12th worst city in the U.S. for asthma sufferers.

Air quality ratings for the entire Richmond area are based on data collected that represents the regional “airshed.” Local changes in the environment, such as wide streets, traffic volume, close proximity to interstates and the number of trees lining streets can change the amount of pollution in the air at the hyperlocal level significantly. In fact, Jefferson said that the air quality in the grassy, open backyard of the Science Museum of Virginia differs from that in the front of the building, which is up against W Broad Street.

“Through the RVAir program, we’ve been able to see, preliminarily, there are differences based on specific neighborhoods that we’ve been able to collect data in,” Jefferson said.

That’s why Jefferson said that the hyperlocal nature of the RVAir program is so important. The more locations throughout the greater Richmond area that have sensors and therefore contribute data, the more accurate the air quality rating will be.

“When you have a Code Orange or if you see haze in the sky, that is definitely cause for concern,” Jefferson said. “Just be a little bit more aware of your surroundings.”