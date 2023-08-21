RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The unofficial end to summer is here. School is back in session for many children across the Commonwealth.

Students attending school in Hanover, Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond all returned to class this morning — joining others across Central Virginia who have already picked up their pencils — and with the first day of school here, many parents and school officials have safety top of mind.

John Marshall High School students return to class on first day of school Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo: Alexis Bellamy/ 8News)

John Marshall High School students return to class on first day of school Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo: Alexis Bellamy/ 8News)

John Marshall High School students return to class on first day of school Aug. 21, 2023. (Photo: Alexis Bellamy/ 8News)

Following a school year that was smeared with student violence and tragedy, Richmond school board members spent the summer discussing ways to provide greater safety in schools. After a month of revision, a 15-point safety plan was adopted on Aug. 14 — just a week before the start of the new school year.

The new plan includes procedures for training and drills across city schools and other improvements that school leaders hope will help tackle the ongoing crisis of crime among students.

Along with new safety additions, a change in policy on cellphone use will begin in the second semester of the 2023-24 academic year for five schools in the city’s district — Dogwood Middle School, John Marshall High School, Martin Luther King Middle School, Open High School and River City Middle School. The school board adopted the policy change with the hopes that decreasing cellphone usage among students will assist in addressing “the negative impact that social media can have on student self-esteem and the role that it plays in fostering and broadcasting fights and other violence.”

Other schools adopting new policies geared toward keeping students safe include Henrico County Public Schools, which implemented weapons detectors at all nine of the county’s high schools. In the 2022-23 school year, 8News reported a total of seven guns were recovered from Henrico schools.

In Petersburg, all city public school students are now required to use clear backpacks in an effort to increase safety and security, a policy approved shortly after Hopewell pushed forward the same mandate throughout all city elementary schools following a shooting at an elementary school in Newport News.