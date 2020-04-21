Salvation Army set to deliver meals to first responders

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Salvation Army of Central Virginia is helping feed first responders during the pandemic.

Beginning Wednesday, meals will be delivered weekly to St. Mary’s Hospital, Richmond Community Hospital, VCU Health and City of Richmond Police for workers who can’t get food during their shift.

Major Donald Dohmann says they partnered with Ukrop’s and AT&T to find the best way they could help.

“You do so much for our community, we want to take this opportunity to give back to you, and so I think that’s what it’s about. Because we could not, as a community, we could not survive without our first responders,” Major Dohmann said.

The Salvation Army will also be giving money to the Chesterfield Fire so the department can order meals from local restaurants.

