Salvation Army’s Red Kettle fundraiser receives fewer donations during pandemic

The Salvation Army has been collecting donations through its kettle bell fundraiser. (file photo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle fundraiser collected fewer donations than expected this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization said its fundraising numbers have declined significantly during the time they usually collect the most funds.

“Last year, $290,000 was raised locally and supported The Salvation Army of Central Virginia’s programs and services throughout the year,” The Salvation Army said in a release. “That number is projected to be down $45,000 this year as fewer kettles and bell ringers are out at retail locations.”

The funds raised through the Red Kettles help support individuals and families suffering from unemployment, food insecurity and homelessness.

Dec. 24 is the last day to donate at a physical red kettle location. The virtual red kettle will be available until Dec. 31.