HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Sandston celebrated its 100th anniversary today with much fanfare.

The Henrico town gathered for the centennial celebration which included a parade, block party, live music and concessions.

“You’re seeing great-grandkids, grandkids and just kids that grew up here coming back to finally see something,” one resident told 8News.

A little girl at the event said she was “ready for the parade.”