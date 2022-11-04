Be a great Santa Claus by memorizing the names of your reindeer: Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen and Rudolph.

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Santa will be making calls to Goochland families this December, and applications are now open for your child to get a special call.

The Goochland County Recreation Advisory Commission is sponsoring the Santa-calling program for children 10 years old and under this holiday season.

If you want your child to receive a call, fill out the application form with details like your contact information and your child’s name, interests and what they will get for Christmas. If you have multiple children, a separate form should be filled out for each child.

Forms must be returned by Tuesday, Dec. 6. They can be mailed to Goochland County Parks and Recreation at 1800 Sandy Hook Road, P.O. Box 910 in Goochland or they can be emailed to amiller@goochlandva.us.

Santa will be calling families on Thursday, Nov. 8, between 6 and 7:30 p.m. If you would like a call at a specific time on this day, your preferred time can be indicated on the application form.

Contact the Goochland Parks and Recreation offices at 804-556-5854 with any questions.