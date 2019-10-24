Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday.

Law enforcement agencies, community partners, and members of the Attorney General’s team will be stationed at dozens of locations across the Commonwealth to accept unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications for proper disposal. Vaping devices and cartridges will also be accepted, as approved by the Drug Enforcement Administration for the first time.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse says there is a strong link between misuse of prescription opioids, opioid addiction, and subsequent use of heroin once prescriptions become too expensive or are no longer accessible. In Virginia, opioid overdose deaths have risen steadily since 2010.

“All too often, we have seen opioid addiction start at home in the medicine cabinet, when unused prescription drugs fall into the hands of someone who could misuse or abuse them,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “Disposing of these drugs safely at a specified Drug Takeback Day location is an easy way for Virginians to get rid of these potentially dangerous unused prescriptions.”

Attorney General Herring encourages everyone to take a few minutes this week to clear their medicine cabinets of any unneeded prescription drugs.

“Just this simple step makes our homes and communities safer and helps to fight the devastating opioid epidemic,” he said.

This service is free of charge, no questions asked. Medications will be collected between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. this Saturday. Your closest drop-off location can be found here.

