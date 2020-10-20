Saturday, Oct. 24 is DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will hold its 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 24, at locations across Central Virginia.

The nationwide event aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The following police departments have announced their DEA Prescription Drug Take Back Day drop off locations:

Richmond Richmond City Sheriff’s Office, 1701 Fairfield Way | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Virginia Commonwealth University Police Department, 224 E. Broad Street| 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Virginia Commonwealth University, Cabell Library, 901 Park Avenue | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. University of Richmond Police Department | 490 Westhampton Wayspecial Programs Building | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Henrico Henrico Training Center, 7721 E. Parham Road | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Virginia State Police, 9300 Brook Road | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Petersburg CVS Pharmacy, 2100 S. Crater Road | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chesterfield Chesterfield County Police Community Services Building, 2730 Hicks Road | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hopewell John Randolph Medical Center , 411 W. Randolph Road | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hopewell Police Department, 150 West Randolph Road | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Colonial Heights Sam’s Club, 735 Southpark Blvd | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prince George Prince George Police Department, 6600 Courthouse Road | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dinwiddie | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office, Eastside Enhancement Center , 7301 Boydton Plank Road | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

| 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Amelia County Amelia County Sheriff’s Office, 16441 Court Street, Amelia Court House, | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hanover County Mechanicsville Convenience Center, 7427 Verdi Lane | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ashland Police Department, 601 England Street | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Goochland County Goochland Fire-Rescue Company 1, 180 River Rd W, Manakin-Sabot | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Goochland Fire-Rescue Company 5, 2710 Fairground Road | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Kent County New Kent County Sheriff’s Office, 11995 Courthouse Circle | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Powhatan County Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, 3880 Old Buckingham Rd, Powhatan | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fort Lee Fort Lee Police Department, 1900 Mahone Ave building 8526 | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prince William County Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sentara Lake Ridge Medical Center | 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Farmville 919 S Main Street, Farmville| 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Click here for more information about the October 24 Take Back Day event.

