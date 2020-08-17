Savings at the pump: Gas prices in Richmond area lower than national average

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Fewer people are flying to their destinations this summer, and those that are driving are enjoying low prices at the pump.

The average price for a gallon of gas in the Richmond region is $1.98 – down 1.5 cents from a month ago and 35.2 cents from last year, according to AAA Gas Prices online.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas is $2.18 – down 2.2 cents from a month ago and 44.9 cents from last year.  

At the current cost, it would cost about $60.42 to drive round-trip from Richmond, Va., to Savannah, Ga., in a late-model Nissan Rogue, according to the AAA gas cost calculator.

