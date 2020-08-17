Saxon Shoes, founded in 1953 in Richmond, files for bankruptcy protection

Saxon Shoes started out as a tiny shop in Richmond nearly 70 years ago before growing into Virginia’s largest full-service shoe store. On Monday, the company’s CEO and president said the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has led Saxon to file for bankruptcy protection.

Gary Weiner, Saxon’s CEO and president, told 8News that the pandemic has devastated the retail industry. He noted that sales are down roughly 60 percent for the year.

Inside the Saxon Shoes in Short Pump Town Center on Aug. 17 (Photos: 8News)

The filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Richmond includes the stores in Short Pump in Henrico County and the Spotsylvania County location, listing the range of $1 million to $10 million in assets and liabilities.

