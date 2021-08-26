Scabies outbreak reported at Amelia County Elementary School

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amelia County Public Schools announced there have been several confirmed cases of scabies reported at Amelia County Elementary School.

The school district said they are working closely with the Piedmont Health District to contain the outbreak.

They added school staff and nurses have been alerted to watch for signs of scabies, and teachers were told to sanitize classroom items and send students home with their fabric items to be washed. In addition, they have done a deep clean of school buses and classrooms, starting with the one the original case was confirmed in.

Amelia County Schools said this is being done as a precautionary method for all classrooms. Scabies is transmitted by human-to-human contact and the district said it is doing everything to ensure the transmission is not due to its school facilities.

The district is encouraging parents to keep an eye out for any signs of scabies and seek medical treatment if in doubt.