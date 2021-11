RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Scammers are using new techniques to intimidate Central Virginians. Here’s what they’re up to:

You might get mail that looks like it’s form official government agencies. It claims you have violated federal or state statutes and could have to pay thousands of dollars in legal fees. If fees aren’t paid, the imposters will try to call you.

The Better Business Bureau says if you get one of these letters, don’t engage and block the phone number.