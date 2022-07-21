HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police have reported an accident involving a daycare bus on Thursday afternoon. Minor injuries have been reported.

Henrico Police responded to a reported crash involving a bus at approximately 3:17 p.m. According to police, a private daycare bus traveled off the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near Pulaski Avenue and ended up in the ravine.

First responders were able to rescue nine children and one adult from the bus. Parents are asked to go to the VCU Medical Center, where all children and adults aboard the bus have been transported.

The crash took place off the Richmond-Henrico Turnpike at Pulaski Avenue. The road is currently shut down and a detour is in place at Meriwether Avenue and Grayson Avenue.

Media staging is taking place Laburnum Elementary School.

