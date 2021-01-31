Schools announce snow days in Central Virginia following Sunday storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Schools in and around the Richmond metro region are starting to announce closures due to winter weather. Icy road conditions will be keeping many students and staff members in the area home for a snow day. 8News has compiled a list of all the local scheduling changes.

Closed Monday:

Virtual day:

  • Henrico County Public Schools will hold a virtual school day as usual with students on their normal schedule
  • John Tyler Community College will be closing campus buildings and all classes will be held online

At this time there are no counties delaying the start of their school day. 8News will continue providing updates as more school districts make their scheduling decisions.

