Schools across Central Va announce delays following Sunday’s wintry mix

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — School districts across Central Virginia announced delayed openings due to the winter weather Sunday. 8News has compiled a list of all the local scheduling changes.
Two-hour delay:
- Amelia County Public Schools
- Caroline County Public Schools
- Hanover County Public Schools
- Louisa County Public Schools
- Powhatan County Public Schools
One-hour delay:
- Goochland County Public Schools
- New Kent County Public Schools
Virtual learning only:
- Cumberland County Public Schools