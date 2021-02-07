Schools across Central Va announce delays following Sunday’s wintry mix

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — School districts across Central Virginia announced delayed openings due to the winter weather Sunday. 8News has compiled a list of all the local scheduling changes.

Two-hour delay:

  • Amelia County Public Schools
  • Caroline County Public Schools
  • Hanover County Public Schools
  • Louisa County Public Schools
  • Powhatan County Public Schools

One-hour delay:

  • Goochland County Public Schools
  • New Kent County Public Schools

Virtual learning only:

  • Cumberland County Public Schools

