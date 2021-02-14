Schools across Central Virginia will be closed Monday following this weekend’s ice storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Schools in and around the Richmond area are starting to announce closures due to this weekend’s ice storm. Downed trees and power outages will be keeping students and staff members across Central Virginia home on Monday.
8News has compiled a list of all the local scheduling changes.
Closed Monday:
- Henrico County Public Schools
- Petersburg City Public Schools
- Colonial Heights Public Schools
- Caroline County Public Schools
- Goochland County Public Schools
- Mecklenburg County Public Schools
Two-hour delay Monday:
- Hanover County Public Schools
- Louisa County Public Schools
Closed through Wednesday:
- Nottoway County Public Schools
8News will continue providing the latest updates as more school districts make their scheduling decisions.