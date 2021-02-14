Schools across Central Virginia will be closed Monday following this weekend’s ice storm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Schools in and around the Richmond area are starting to announce closures due to this weekend’s ice storm. Downed trees and power outages will be keeping students and staff members across Central Virginia home on Monday.

8News has compiled a list of all the local scheduling changes.

Closed Monday:

Two-hour delay Monday:

Hanover County Public Schools

Louisa County Public Schools

Closed through Wednesday:

Nottoway County Public Schools

8News will continue providing the latest updates as more school districts make their scheduling decisions.