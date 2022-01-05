Schools remain closed in Virginia counties slammed by winter storm

A fallen tree, weighed down by snow and ice, lays across a wooded area in Louisa. (Photo: 8News reporter Sabrina Shutters)

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — Schools in a number of counties between Richmond and DC will remain closed for the remainder of the week as localities struggle to recover from a winter storm that led to widespread power outages and stranded motorists on I-95.

As further snow looms over the region, the following school divisions have cancelled classes or otherwise modified their schedule for January 6 and 7.

Spotsylvania County

All schools and school offices will be closed Jan. 6 and 7, and report cards will be distributed next week. Essential staff are asked to report “as safety permits.”

The school division is also assisting the county by hosting a warming center in a school maintenance building at 8720 Courthouse Road.

Fredericksburg City

All schools and school offices will be closed Jan. 6 and 7, and report cards will be distributed when schools re-open.

Essential staff are asked to report when road conditions are safe.

Caroline County

All schools and school offices will be closed Jan. 6 and 7, but students enrolled in Virtual Virginia will still have full days.

Essential staff are asked to report at 8 a.m. Thursday and Friday.

The School Board will meet to discuss options for making up lost instructional time at their Jan. 10 board meeting.

Stafford County

All schools and school offices will be closed Jan. 6 and 7 and report card distribution has been delayed until Jan. 18.

The county is also assessing weather conditions and may decide to cancel classes on Monday, Jan. 10.

Hanover County

Hanover County Schools have not announced any plans to close on Thursday, Jan. 6 or Friday, Jan. 7.

In a post cancelling school on Wednesday, Jan. 5, the county indicated they were aiming to re-open on Thursday. The school division also rescheduled a curbside meal distribution planned for Wednesday to Thursday, Jan. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Goochland County

Goochland County Public Schools will be closed on Jan. 6. Non-essential employees are asked to report with a two-hour delay, and essential employees are asked to report as usual.

The school division is considering Jan. 6 a remote learning day, and students are asked to engage in independent reading.

Shelf-stable meals will be distributed Thursday at Byrd and Randolph Elementary schools and Goochland High School from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Louisa County

Louisa County schools will be closed Jan. 6 and 7. Monday, Jan. 10 has been designated a teacher workday.

Students are expected to return to class on Tuesday, Jan. 11 if conditions int he county improve sufficiently. Wednesday, Jan. 12 was scheduled to be an asynchronous learning day but will now be a regular school day.

Powhatan County

Powhatan County schools will be closed Thursday, Jan. 6.

Cumberland County

Cumberland County schools will be closed to students on Jan. 6, but school offices will open at 9 a.m.

Tomorrow’s scheduled school board meeting will take place, but student and staff recognitions have been postponed.