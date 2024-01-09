RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As wet and windy weather approaches, many public institutions are taking precautionary measures to close early today.

While inclement weather is expected to arrive in Central Virginia as early as this morning, StormTracker8 meteorologists are predicting more severe weather by the afternoon. Certain parts of the region have been issued flood watches and wind advisories that are expected to last through tonight.

For this reason, many school divisions in the area have announced early dismissals or total closures for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Hanover County Public Schools will close two hours earlier than usual. A breakdown of school closing times is as follows:

JGES will dismiss at 12:20 p.m.

BPES, BES, CHES, EES, HCES, KCES, OES, PCES, PGES, RPES, SAES and WHES will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

CSES, LMES and MES will dismiss at 12:45 p.m.

All secondary schools will dismiss at 1:45 p.m.

Colonial Heights Public Schools will be closing early at different times. Middle schools and high schools will close at 11 a.m. while elementary schools will close at noon.

Goochland County Public Schools will close early at different times. Elementary schools will close at 12:30 p.m. while middle schools and high schools will close at 1:35 p.m.

Petersburg City Public Schools will be closing early at the following times:

Petersburg High School will dismiss at 11 a.m.

VJMS & Blandford Academy will dismiss at 11:30 a.m.

All elementary schools will dismiss at noon

Westview will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Pittman Academy will dismiss at 12:30 p.m.

Caroline County Public Schools will be closing early at the following times:

Caroline Middle School will close at 11:25 a.m.

Caroline High School will close at 11:35 a.m.

Elementary schools will close at 12:45 p.m.

King and Queen County Public Schools will be closing early at noon.

Northumberland County Public Schools will be closing early at 12:30 p.m.

The following schools and school districts will be closed all day today:

Kenston Forest School in Blackstone

Buckingham County Public Schools

Orange County Public Schools

Families are encouraged to check on after-school activities as many are likely to be canceled today as well.

More information on local weather-related closings can be found here.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.