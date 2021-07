(Photo courtesy of the Science Museum of Virginia)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Science Museum of Virginia is the latest local institution to update it’s mask policies amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, driven primarily by the spread of the Delta Variant.

Masks will now be required for all unvaccinated visitors to the museum, and strongly encouraged for vaccinated visitors.

The museum has already implemented timed entry for its more popular exhibits, including Tyrannasaurus: Meet the Family, in order to prevent crowding.