Search continues for Louisa father feared lost in winter storm

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) — The search continues for Jacob Whaley, a Louisa man who disappeared in the middle of Monday’s winter storm.

Deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s office are leading efforts to find Whaley, who family members say was driving home Jan. 3 when he lost control of his car and crashed into a ditch.

He spoke to a relative that night, telling them he would walk the rest of the way – a distance of six miles. A few hours later, Whaley texted family members, “I’m lost.”

He has not been seen or heard from since.

Photos of Jacob Whaley were provided to 8News by family members.

Whaley’s family told 8News they’re thankful to the crews of strangers who have turned out to help them search for him, but that they’re frustrated with a lack of help from authorities.

Whaley’s car was discovered by police near the border between Spotsylvania and Hanover counties, but a search of the area came up short.

Anyone with information regarding Whaley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the police.