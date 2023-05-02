PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Piedmont Regional Jail was alerted on Monday morning that two inmates had escaped. Authorities are now looking for 44-year-old Bruce Callahan and 26-year-old Alder Marin-Sotelo.

Callahan — originally from North Carolina — is described as a 5-foot-10-inch tall white man with black hair and brown eyes. He had reportedly been convicted of multiple federal drug charges.

Sotelo is described as a 5-foot-6-inch tall Hispanic man, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He had reportedly been convicted of unlawful possession of a firearm by an illegal alien. Sotelo was also one of two brothers indicted by a grand jury for the murder of a Wake County Deputy in North Carolina.

According to authorities, Callahan was wearing blue shorts, no shirt, white socks, and sneakers. Sotelo was reportedly wearing gray sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

The two inmates escaped nearly 22 hours apart, but they used similar methods. Superintendent of the jail, Jerry Townsend, confirmed that Callahan and Sotelo escaped by “manipulating a locking mechanism on the rear exit door.”

Anyone who sees these individuals should not approach them, according to authorities. Instead, residents should call 911 if they see anyone matching these descriptions.

