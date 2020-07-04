Search underway for missing man in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The search for a missing man is underway in Chesterfield County by police who said he was last seen on Saturday, July 4th.

Robert Douglas Farrah was reported missing today after leaving a business in the area of Route 1 and Chippenham Parkway. The 63-year-old man is from the 1900 block of Libbie Avenue.

Farrah is wheelchair-bound and is said to have potentially gotten onto a GRTC bus traveling to a stop on Rt. 1 and Hull Street Road.

Farrah is described as a Black male who is about 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds

He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a tan polo shirt, blue jeans, and an orange baseball hate.

He has a scar on the left side of his face between his eye and his forehead.

Chesterfield Police encourage anyone with information about Farrah’s location to contact CCPD at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

LATEST HEADLINES: