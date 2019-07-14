Body recovered in James River following search of missing man

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office says a body has been found in the James River.

The news comes after rescue crews announced Sunday a search for a missing man in the James River was underway.

The body will be transported to the Medical Examiners Office in Richmond.

The body has not been identified. An investigation continues.

Deputies say 42-year-old Matthew Jackson went missing after jumping off of a boat into the James River.

BREAKING: Rescue crews have discovered a body in the James River. No word yet if it’s missing boater, 42-year-old Matthew Jackson of Chesterfield. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/NaHGANX0l5 — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) July 14, 2019

It happened about 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators and rescue crews searched for Jackson by air, land, and water for several hours Saturday evening.

The search was eventually suspended after sunset.

Deputies and rescue crews resumed the search around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

