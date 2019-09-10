Search underway for missing man last seen near James River

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for a missing man last seen in Richmond near the James River.

Aaron Fernandez, 25, was last seen Thursday, Sept. 5. Police say he has no registered address.

Fernandez was reported missing by relatives, whose Chesterfield residence, he regularly visits, according to police.

Fernandez is described by police as 5-feet-9-inches and 240 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Fernandez’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660