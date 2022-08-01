PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a Petersburg shooting in early July that took the life of a young woman.

The Petersburg Bureau of Police announced on Monday, August 1, that they have taken 20-year-old Jesiah Flowers, of Hopewell, into custody and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police said they worked with the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force to find Flowers and make the arrest.

On Saturday, July 2, 19-year-old Toni Knight was walking along the 100 block of Perry Street, just outside her apartment, with two nieces when a group of gunmen opened fire. According to police, Knight was struck in the chest by a bullet, which killed her. Knight’s 12-year-old niece was also grazed by a bullet, but survived.

Flowers is the second person arrested in connection with the incident. Back in July, police arrested 19-year-old Delvin Mitchell and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Knight’s mother, Diane Branzelle, spoke out several days after the fatal shooting, saying that her daughter, whom she affectionately called “Stinka,” had been shopping for groceries when she was gunned down.

“They took my baby’s life,” Branzelle told 8News at the time. “She was going home to cook and do her nieces’ hair, and she didn’t get to make it inside because of other people’s nonsense.”

According to Knight’s family, police are still looking for a third suspect in the shooting.