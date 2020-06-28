Second person dies as a result of Saturday’s multi-vehicle crash in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The Petersburg Police Department announced there is now a second death in relation to Saturday morning’s multi-vehicle crash.

Police said the crash happened at about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of County Drive and Baxter Raod. They said an occupant in one of the vehicles died at the scene. The victim has been identified as Christi Noelle Jarratt, 42, Dinwiddie County.

The announcement said multiple other people were injured in the accident and transported to area hospitals. One of which was Kaitlyn Jarratt, 25, Dinwiddie County, who later died.

They are asking the public’s help finding out more information about the incident. If you saw or heard something, call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or at P3tips.com.

