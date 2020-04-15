Second Trader Joe’s opening in Richmond

A second Trader Joe’s location will open in Richmond.

Richmond Biz Sense reports the second location will be located in the Stony Point Shopping Center in Richmond’s southside. The Huguenot Road location was previously home to Ukrop’s and Martin’s grocery stores.

A representative from Trader Joe’s confirmed the new store to 8News, but other details are not confirmed at this time.

“We are working to bring a Trader Joe’s store to Richmond, however, at this time I don’t have any additional information to share, including details regarding an opening date or a timeline,” said Kenya Friend-Daniel, Trader Joe’s PR Director, in an email.

