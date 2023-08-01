PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Hermitage Road in Prince George will be closed for a bridge rehabilitation project for a few weeks in August.

The section of road to be closed is located over Walls Run. Work will begin Aug. 8, and the Virginia Department of Transportation expects the project to be complete by late August.

Suggested detours:

Turn left onto Route 609 (Old Stage Road) and continue to Route 10 (James River Drive). Proceed to turn left on Route 10 to return to Route 635. Route 635 (Heritage Road) southbound – Turn right onto Route 10 (James River Drive); turn right onto Route 609 (Old Stage Road) and continue to Route 635.

Hermitage Road in Prince George County will be closed for a bridge rehabilitation project for a few weeks in August. (Photo: Virginia Department of Transportation)

For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.