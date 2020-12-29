Section of Wilkinson Road in Dinwiddie to close for repairs

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Transportation said it will close a section of Wilkinson Road in Dinwiddie for bridge repairs starting at 7 a.m. on Jan. 11.

The road will be closed at the bridge over Chamberlains Bed Creek. Weather permitting, VDOT expects the road to reopen mid-February.

While it is closed, VDOT is implementing the following detours — people driving eastbound will take Wilkinson Rd. to Wheelers Pond Rd., to Courthouse Rd. and then back to Wilkinson Rd. Drivers going westbound will take Wilkinson Rd. to Courthouse Rd., to Wheelers Pond Rd. and then back to Wilkinson Rd.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT at 800-367-7623.