Security company shares safety tips in wake of VCU administrator’s murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been five months since the murder of Suzanne Fairman, a VCU administrator who was allegedly killed by a man doing work on her home.

On Wednesday, a home security company shared steps with 8News that you can take to protect yourself when hiring a stranger.

“I don’t schedule anything unless one of my sons are at my home,” one Richmond woman told 8News.

Home security provider ADT said to ask the worker for multiple references and call those references.

“I connect with my neighbors and get resources. Ask them who they used for contractors and then would use the same people,” another Richmonder said.

They advise choosing businesses that regularly do work in your neighborhood or near it.​ Also, tell a neighbor when someone is over.​ ADT also suggests taking a look at the workers’ I.D. when you meet him or her. From there, you can look them up online.

To see if they’re on the sex offender registry, like the man accused of killing Fairman is, you can find that on Virginia State Police’s website.

“Follow their gut. If they feel uncomfortable then they can ask the person to leave,” the neighbor said.​

If a worker received a key during the job, ADT advises you change your locks once the work is done.