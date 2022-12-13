PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several roads have been closed in Farmville due to a security threat at a local courthouse.

The town of Farmville made the announcement on Facebook just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.

“Due to a security threat at the Prince Edward County Courthouse, Farmville Police have closed South Main and South Streets, between High to East Third Street, to through traffic,” the post read.

8News is reaching out to officials for more information on the incident.

