Semmes avenue apartment fire claims rooftop planter as its victim

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to a reported apartment fire on Southside this morning at just after 10:00 a.m.
When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof of the building on Semmes Avenue and discovered a planter box and a portion of the roof were burning.
Luckily the fire didn’t spread to the apartments below, and crews brought the blaze under control using the apartment’s standpipe system by 10:20 a.m.
The Department reports that the only damage to living areas was from some water that leaked into rooms on the third and fourth floors.