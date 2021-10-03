Semmes avenue apartment fire claims rooftop planter as its victim

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to a reported apartment fire on Southside this morning at just after 10:00 a.m.

When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof of the building on Semmes Avenue and discovered a planter box and a portion of the roof were burning.

(Photo courtesy of the Richmond Fire Department)

Luckily the fire didn’t spread to the apartments below, and crews brought the blaze under control using the apartment’s standpipe system by 10:20 a.m.

The Department reports that the only damage to living areas was from some water that leaked into rooms on the third and fourth floors.