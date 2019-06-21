Senior Alert issued for missing man believed to be in danger canceled, man found safe

Virginia State Police canceled a Senior Alert on behalf of the Northumberland Sheriff’s Department Saturday morning.

VSP said 70-year-old Lewis T. Rice was found safely early Saturday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Police described Rice as a 5-foot-4, 160-pound black male with brown eyes and gray hair.

Rice was last seen early Friday morning at his home on Kingston Road in Lottsburg. He was wearing a blue shirt, dark pants and black and red tennis shoes.

According to VSP, Rice suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance ‘poses a credible threat to his health and safety.’

Police said the man could need medical attention and is believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northumberland Sheriff’s Office at (804) 580-5221.