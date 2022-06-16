RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Parks and Recreation Department hosted its annual Senior Day at the Park after having to shut down due to the pandemic. Seniors from across Richmond were excited to gather and reconnect with one another after being separated.

“I think it’s really, really nice that you can get out and see seniors that you haven’t seen in a long, long time,” said Sandra Henderson a first-time visitor of the event.



(Photos: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

Senior Day at the park got its start about 50 years ago and has grown into a large celebration, like what was seen today.

“This is really like a big family reunion,” Martha Carter-Jones, Coordinator with the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities’ special services said.

The city’s parks and recreation department decided to host the event at Forest Hill Park for the first time instead of previous locations like Byrd Park. Today, vendors, city organizations and a live band filled the area and offered food, fun and games for all who attended.

The city has a full list of summer events for all ages on their website.