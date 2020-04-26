Senior Olympian celebrates 100th birthday with social distancing parade

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A senior Olympian celebrated her 100th birthday on Sunday with a social distancing parade complete with fire trucks.

Ruth Thompson has won a gold medal for swimming in the Senior Olympics.

Ruth Thompson has participated in the Senior Olympics for more than 30 years winning medals in the mile walk-run, shuffle-board, 25-mile bike race and the softball throw, according to her granddaughter, Susie Roman.

“Before (the COVID-19) quarantine, she worked out and swam 3 times a week at the Petersburg YMCA where everyone knows her by name,” Roman said.

In addition to staying physically fit, Thompson keeps her mind sharp by taking courses at Richard Bland Community College. She is also still active in the community, as the choir director and a Sunday school teacher at her local church.

“Before the quarantine, she spent lots of time helping those in her church community — driving them to doctor’s appointments, visiting shut-ins, visiting people in nursing homes that do not have many visitors and cooking and sharing meals with others,” Roman said.

To celebrate Thompson’s remarkable life, her friends and family gathered for a social distancing parade and cake at her grandaughter’s home. A number of people drove by waving hello, including a fire truck that turned on its sirens for her.

The Olympian spent the celebration with a smile on her face and a glass of champaign in her hand.

