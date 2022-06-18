GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A serious vehicle crash on Interstate 64 eastbound in Goochland County has resulted in delays for motorists.

The crash occurred at mile marker 152 near the Old Fredericksburg Road exit shortly before 12:30 p.m.

The vehicle has been overturned, according to Virginia State Police. Medflight has been dispatched and a crash reconstruction team is also on the way.

VDOT recommends drivers use alternate routes and expect delays. The east right lane and right shoulder have been closed. Traffic backups are reported to be half a mile long.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.