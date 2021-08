RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Utility companies in Virginia will be able to cut off service again starting Aug. 30.

This goes for smaller water, gas, electric and wastewater providers. But the General Assembly is continuing a ban on service disconnections for the most vulnerable Dominion Energy customers. This is through March 1, 2022.

State lawmakers have also approved over $100 million in relief for some customers.

Accounts over 60 days delinquent as of Aug. 31 are eligible for relief.