Setting rivalry aside: VCU, U of R basketball fans unite around Fox Elementary students

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One week ago, William Fox Elementary School went up in flames, as onlookers stood in disbelief. Out of tragedy came a triumph of community Friday for those who call the school home.

Bags upon bags of school supplies were dropped off by basketball fans ahead of the capital city classic between VCU and the University of Richmond at the Siegel Center.

Notebooks, binders, glue sticks and crayons were among the dozens of boxes filled as people took their seats.

“Giving comes from the heart, and when something like that happens, and the community pulls together, it’s a terrific thing,” said Siegel Center worker Kim Lee.

Setting rivalry aside, both schools opted to collect classroom items for the students at Fox; many still reeling from the devastating fire.

Hannah Vaughan, a VCU sophomore and cheerleader helped collect donations.

“Being such a big rivalry game with Richmond and VCU, it’s like even more heartwarming to see everyone coming together and just bringing what we can to help,” Vaughan said.

Kevin Dwan with VCU external affairs said it was an easy decision for Rams and Spiders to pitch in.

“We always strive to be positive members of the community,” Dwan said, “As soon as we announced that we were going to do this, people started asking what they could bring, and how they could help, stuff start showing up right away.”

A net gain after an immense loss, the effort helped rebuild the classroom from the court.

“Giving is the key,” Lee said.

Supplies can still be dropped off in the lobby of the Siegel Center or the ticket office at the Robins Center at the University of Richmond for the next two weeks.

Donations that will be accepted include the following:

New and gently used K – 5th Grade Level Books (There is a particular need for books featuring diverse characters and experiences. Fox Elementary is a majority minority school.)

Clorox Wipes & Hand Sanitizer (unopened)

Crayola Crayons or Colored Pencils

Packs of Washable Markers

Composition or Spiral Notebooks

Index Cards

Dry-Erase Markers

#2 Pencils

Pocket Folders

Wide-ruled loose-leaf paper

Boxes of tissues

Highlighters

Black, blue or red ink pens

Reusable water bottles

Glue Sticks

Monetary donations are asked to be directed to the Richmond Public Schools Education Foundation