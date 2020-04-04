Seven residents, one employee test positive at The Virginia Home in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Seven residents and one employee at the Virginia Home in Richmond tested positive for COVID–19, according to CEO Robert Crouse.

One resident who tested positive is hospitalized, six are being cared for at the facility in and the employee who tested positive is at home, according to Crouse. He added “numerous” other residents and employees have been tested and await results.

“Results come to us sporadically. We’ve had no residents return a positive result since last Tuesday,” Crouse said in an email.

The confirmation to 8News Saturday of positive test results comes after the sister of a resident told 8News they received an email from Crouse on April 2, notifying that the coronavirus reached the residence for people with physical disabilities.

“I’m not trying to get anybody in trouble … as a family member and a sister for my loved one, my brother, I want to know what’s going on,” said Melissa Gwaltney, the sister of a residents at the Virginia Home

The email Gwaltney said her family received from Crouse said the all residents who tested positive live on the ame floor, and he would not “issue an update every time another resident or staff member tests positive.”

Gwaltney is looking for better communication from the Virginia Home, and said her brother was not made aware of the positive cases–simply told the building was on lockdown.

“My brother has cerebral palsy and he is severely handicapped, but his brain is not. He knows what’s going on, and he wants to know what’s going on,” Gwaltney said.

Crouse’s email says The Virginia Home is “doing everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in The Home.”

Gwaltney said her brother is feeling heathy, and has not experienced symptoms for the coronavirus.

