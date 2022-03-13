CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire in Chesterfield claimed the lives of several pets in the freezing early hours of the morning today.

The Chesterfield Fire Department received a call at 5:35 am for a house fire on Aberdeen Road in eastern Chesterfield.

When they arrived on scene, they found a single family home with a fire contained to one room in the rear of the house.

(Photo: Timothy Corley/WRIC)

The sole human occupant had already escaped with no injuries, but the homes other occupants – a number of animals – didn’t fare so well. Several were killed or injured, but firefighters on scene could not confirm exact numbers.

The fire was under control by 5:55 with no injuries reported by the firefighters on scene.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.