Severe storms cause power outages in Central Virginia

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Strong to severe thunderstorms have started moving through Central Virginia and are expecting to continue until around 10 p.m. tonight.

Dominion Energy customers are starting to lose power especially in Chesterfield County and in the Tri-cities.

4:30 p.m.

Outages persist in the south eastern art of Chesterfield County.

In eastern Henrico County there are close to 3,500 customers without power.

Other smaller outages are popping out in South Richmond, North Chesterfield and Sandston.

4:00 p.m.

There are currently 2,715 customers without power near the Appomattox River and the City of Hopewell. Over 600 more customers have no power near Elizabeth Scott Elementary School and Elizabeth Davis Middle School.

In Chesterfield County there are over 500 customers experiencing outages in the Woodlawn area near Swift Creek. Near the Windsor Hills area, around 430 more are without power. Other small outages are scattered around both of those areas as well.